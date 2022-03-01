Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

