Banano (BAN) Trading 19.3% Higher This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Banano has a market cap of $14.83 million and $154,243.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,561,219 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.