Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 16.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

