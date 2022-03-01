Bank of America Begins Coverage on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

