Bank of America Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $320.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDAY. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.10.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $15.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.13. 171,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,744.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.17 and a 200 day moving average of $262.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.