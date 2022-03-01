Bank of America Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $130.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $40.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 103,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,817. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average of $160.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

