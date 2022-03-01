Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.
MDT stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,543,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.14. The company has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.
In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
