Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

MDT stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,543,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.14. The company has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

