Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.14. 7,103,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,509. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

