Bank of America Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $130.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $40.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.30. 103,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,817. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

