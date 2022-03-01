Bank of America Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $50.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

BIGC stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 77,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

