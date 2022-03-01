Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 221,504 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.17% of CACI International worth $193,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in CACI International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI opened at $279.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.12. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

CACI International Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

