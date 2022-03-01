Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 440,169 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $169,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRAY opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

