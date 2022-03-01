Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,911 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Consolidated Edison worth $198,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $3,340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57 shares of company stock valued at $4,924. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

