Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Fortive worth $208,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $314,240. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

