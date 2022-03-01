Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 15,285 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Signature Bank worth $187,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 180.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $344.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $206.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.48.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

