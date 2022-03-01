Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,520,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of KeyCorp worth $162,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

