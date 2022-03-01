Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of United Rentals worth $200,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $321.62 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.20 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

