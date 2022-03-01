Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $192,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $204.61 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.45 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.67 and a 200-day moving average of $203.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,184. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

