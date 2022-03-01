Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $188.72 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $188,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

