Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $193.49 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of Vulcan Materials worth $193,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $181.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.52. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $157.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

