Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $200.35 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.46% of Western Union worth $200,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Union by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Union by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Western Union by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Western Union by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 424,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

