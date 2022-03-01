Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $204.58 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $204,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.