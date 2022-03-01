Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $212.01 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of MercadoLibre worth $212,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,126.65 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,417.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.66 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

