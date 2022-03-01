Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Extra Space Storage worth $195,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 502.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 242,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 202,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after buying an additional 170,768 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $188.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.57. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.91 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.