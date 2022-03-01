Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Elanco Animal Health worth $201,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NYSE ELAN opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.