Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Seagate Technology worth $201,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

