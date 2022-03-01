Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 45,418 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $194,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NYSE:CRL opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.05 and its 200-day moving average is $382.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

