Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $190,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,216,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $113.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.