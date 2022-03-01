Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,627 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.39% of Masimo worth $207,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI opened at $157.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.39 and a 200-day moving average of $262.54. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.