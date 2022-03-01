Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,013 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.87% of Toll Brothers worth $190,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.03.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.