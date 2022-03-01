Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,162 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Catalent worth $186,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Catalent by 188.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 10.2% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.