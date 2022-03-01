Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 584,338 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,044,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 584,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Regions Financial worth $192,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

