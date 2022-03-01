Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Paycom Software worth $198,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Paycom Software by 24.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paycom Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Paycom Software by 13.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $339.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.28. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

