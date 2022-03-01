Bao Finance (BAO) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $124,883.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.79 or 0.06647386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,047.34 or 0.99972938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

