Barclays Boosts VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Price Target to €250.00

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from €235.00 ($264.04) to €250.00 ($280.90) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on VGP from €240.00 ($269.66) to €260.00 ($292.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VGPBF remained flat at $$258.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.25 and its 200 day moving average is $253.32. VGP has a one year low of $201.20 and a one year high of $302.00.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

