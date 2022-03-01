Barclays Increases freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Price Target to €29.00

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from €28.00 ($31.46) to €29.00 ($32.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.78) to €27.50 ($30.90) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.72) to €23.00 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $$24.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. freenet has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

