Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 210 by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 210 ($2.82) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.22) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.62) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.31) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.43) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.13 ($3.56).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 181.20 ($2.43) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 156.91 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.95). The stock has a market cap of £30.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.72.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($150,343.35).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

