Barclays Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Underweight

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

