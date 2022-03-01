Barclays Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Underweight

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.
FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Foot Locker (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
