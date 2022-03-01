Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.63% of Barings BDC worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

In other news, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

