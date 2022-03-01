Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$33.50 at Fundamental Research

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Fundamental Research to C$33.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.96.

Shares of ABX stock traded up C$1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$29.78. 4,398,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,723. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

