Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 1139319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BASFY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Basf from €62.00 ($69.66) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Basf from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.50 ($85.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Basf from €79.00 ($88.76) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($80.90) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

