Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Trading Down 18.1%

Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Rating) traded down 18.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 119,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51.
