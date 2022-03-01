Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after acquiring an additional 540,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,926,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

