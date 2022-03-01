Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

BAX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Baxter International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

