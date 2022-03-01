Beacon Financial Group Buys 2,367 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.67. 51,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day moving average is $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.67 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

