Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $469.21. 36,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,319. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $332.67 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

