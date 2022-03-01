Beacon Financial Group Has $2.82 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,394 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.54. 8,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

