Beacon Financial Group Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.