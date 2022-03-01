Beacon Financial Group Sells 10,560 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 64,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.71. 139,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,512. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.