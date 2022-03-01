Beacon Financial Group Sells 49,746 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,746 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,592,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

